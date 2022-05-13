UrduPoint.com

Cycling: Giro D'Italia Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez Published May 13, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

Giro d'Italia results and standings after the 196km seventh stage between Diamante and Potenza on Friday

Potenza, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Giro d'Italia results and standings after the 196km seventh stage between Diamante and Potenza on Friday: Stage 1. Koen Bouwman (NED/Jumbo) 5hr 12min 30sec (average: 37,632 km/h), 2. Bauke Mollema (NED/TRE) at 02sec, 3. Davide Formolo (ITA/UAE) 02, 4. Tom Dumoulin (NED/JUM) 19, 5. Davide Villella (ITA/COF) 2:25, 6. Lennard Kmna (GER/BOR) 2:59, 7. Vincenzo Albanese (ITA/EOK) 2:59, 8. Joao Almeida (POR/UAE) 2:59, 9. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 2:59, 10. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 2:59, 11. Romain Bardet (FRA/DSM) 2:59, 12. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) 2:59, 13. Flix Gall (AUT/AG2) 2:59, 14. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 2:59, 15. Attila Valter (HUN/GFJ) 2:59, 16. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) 2:59 Selected 11. Romain Bardet (FRA/DSM) 2:59., 12. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) s.t., 16. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) 2:59., 19. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) s.

t., 26. Richie Porte (AUS/INE) s.t., 28. Wilco Kelderman (NED/BOR) s.t., 31. Jai Hindley (AUS/BOR) s.t., 36. Juan Pedro Lopez (ESP/TRE) 2:59.34 Overall 1. Juan Pedro Lopez (ESP/Trek) 28hr 39min 05sec, 2. Lennard Kmna (GER/BOR) at 38sec, 3. Rein Taaramae (EST/INT) 58, 4. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) 1:42, 5. Mauri Vansevenant (BEL/QST) 1:47, 6. Wilco Kelderman (NED/BOR) 1:55, 7. Joao Almeida (POR/UAE) 1:58, 8. Pello Bilbao (ESP/BAH) 2:00, 9. Richie Porte (AUS/INE) 2:04, 10. Romain Bardet (FRA/DSM) 2:06, 11. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) 2:06, 12. Mikel Landa (ESP/BAH) 2:15, 13. Thymen Arensman (NED/DSM) 2:15, 14. Jai Hindley (AUS/BOR) 2:16, 15. Santiago Buitrago (COL/BAH) 2:18, 16. Koen Bouwman (NED/JUM) 2:19, 17. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 2:20, 18. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 2:23.

Selected30. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/AST) 4:16, 33. Tom Dumoulin (NED/JUM) 5:40.

