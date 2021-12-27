'Dallas Buyers Club' director dies at 58

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee has died at age 58, his publicist announced Sunday.

"Rest In Peace, Jean-Marc Vallee. The world is far less interesting without you in it," Hive Communication Collective wrote on Instagram.

The Quebecois producer and director was Oscar-nominated for "Dallas Buyers Club" in 2013, for which actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both took home academy Awards.

In recent years, he has drawn acclaim for his work on HBO shows "Big Little Lies", for which he won an Emmy award, and "Sharp Objects".

US media reported that Vallee died suddenly in his cabin near Quebec City over the weekend.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

HBO said it was "shocked at the news of his sudden death." "Jean-Marc Vallee was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker," the company's statement to The Hollywood Reporter said.

"Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently," Vallee's producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement shared with US media.

"The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."His other notable works included the Oscar-winning 2009 film "The Young Victoria" starring Emily Blunt and "Wild" in 2014, for which Reese Witherspoon earned an Oscar nomination.

