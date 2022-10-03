DC Sarkar, Abbottabad Eagles, Atash Tank, Shaheen XI advance with victories

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Peshawar Football League Season-5 continues at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar wherein teams of DC Sarkar and Abbottabad Eagles secured victories against their respective rivals here on Monday.

Chief Organizing Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider and former national team skipper Basit Kamal graced the occasion and met with the players before the matches kicked off.

In the opening match, DC Sarkar defeated Chitral Darvish by a tennis goal margin 7-1, Atash Tank defeated Hazara Tigers, Shaheen XI defeated Afghan Pashtuns TV.

In the first match on the third day of the ongoing Football League, DC Sarkar thrashed Chitral Darvish by 7-1.

Muhammad Yousaf scored in the 23rd minute for DC Sarkar. From Darvish, Zeeshan equalized in the 38th minute. For DC Sarkar, Hamzah in the 39th minute, Ibrahim in the 51st minute, and Hamza scored in the 64th, 68th, 69th and 82nd minutes to give his team a 7-1 win.

In the second match, after a great and thrilling match, Atash Tank defeated Hazara Tigers by two goals to one. In the first-half, the contest was 1-0 with Yasir scoring a goal for Hazara Tigers and giving his team the lead, which continued until the end of the first-half.

However, in the dying moments of the second-half, the forwards of Atash Club Tank scored two consecutive goals to give their team success and won the match 2-1.

The Eagles team won the match by defeating Popo FC Islamabad 2-0. In the first half, the match was equal without any goals, while in the second half, Abbottabad Eagles changed their strategy and improved the game. Their forwards bagged two goals to their name, thus winning the match by 2-0.

Whereas in the third match, Shaheen XI defeated Pakhtun Afghan tv by 4-1. In the first half, the match was tied with one goal each (1-1). For Shaheen, Alamgir Junior, Sajid, Siraj Khan and Afsar scored one goal each.