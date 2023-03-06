UrduPoint.com

DG SBP Announces Cash Prizes For Jashan-e-Baharan Sports Winners

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DG SBP announces cash prizes for Jashan-e-Baharan Sports winners

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi has announced hefty cash prizes for upcoming events of 'Run Lahore Run' marathon and 'Tour de Lahore Cycle Race' scheduled to be held in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations on March 12, 2023 under the auspices of the Sports Board Punjab.

He said on Monday said that a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the winner of 'Run Lahore Run' marathon while the prizes of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh will be awarded to second and third position holders. "The cash prizes of Rs 4 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh will be given to top three position holders respectively in 'Tour de Lahore Cycle Race'," he added.

He informed that the Run Lahore Run Marathon Race and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will be of 42-km distance while the Family Fun Race and Wheel Chair Race will be run for five and one kilometers distance respectively.

The DG SBP further said that Run Lahore Run Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will start from Liberty Chowk while the participants of Run Lahore Run Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will reach their destination after passing through several historical places of the city.

"Apart from this, the participants of the Wheelchair Race will also be given cash prizes of lakhs of rupees," he added.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Tariq Qureshi presided over an important to review the arrangements of three sports events Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal, Run Lahore Run Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race slated to be conducted as part of Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations on March 12, 2023 under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Additional Secretary HED Mehboob Ahmed, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Tariq Khanzada, Deputy Director Budget and Accounts Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Director Sports HED Waqas Akber, District Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Shah, Kinnaird College Sports Head Ammara Rubab, Salman Iqbal Butt of Punjab Athletics Association and other officials of different departments were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DG, SBP directed the representatives of all the departments to make comprehensive arrangements for the befitting holding of three sports events Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal, Run Lahore Run Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race.

