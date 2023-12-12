Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury    

, , , ,

QUEENSTOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2023) Right-arm fast bowler Diana Baig has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand women due to a finger injury.

The three ODIs, part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, will be played from 12 to 18 December in Queenstown and Christchurch.

28-year-old Diana, while fielding in a practice session, suffered an injury to the index finger of her bowling arm.

Immediately after the incident, she was taken to a local hospital for a thorough examination, including an X-ray.

The medical reports have confirmed a horizontal fracture in Diana Baig's index finger, making her unavailable for the ODI series against the White Ferns. The PCB medical team is closely monitoring her condition, and she will undergo further assessments to determine the extent of the injury and the necessary course of action for her recovery.