Diya Football Academy Organizes Training Workshop

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:55 PM

Diya Football Academy organizes training workshop

Diya Football Academy organized a training workshop for its U-8, U-12 and U-16 girls & boys players here, said President of the academy Sadia Shaikh on Thursday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Diya Football Academy organized a training workshop for its U-8, U-12 and U-16 girls & boys players here, said President of the academy Sadia Shaikh on Thursday.

Foreign as well as local coaches taught the players about modern and latest techniques of football game.

Sadia Shaikh briefed the foreign coaches that Diya Academy has been promoting women football all over Sindh for a long time and the club specially focus the neglected districts like Thar.

She said that we fully participate in national & international events and recently we have participated Gothia Cup China.

