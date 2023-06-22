Open Menu

Election Commissioner Constitutes PCB BoG As Per IPC Notification

Published June 22, 2023

Election Commissioner constitutes PCB BoG as per IPC notification

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in receipt of letter and notification dated 20 June from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry that states: "On completion of the tenure, the Management Committee of PCB stands dissolved, ceases to operate"

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in receipt of letter and notification dated 20 June from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry that states: "On completion of the tenure, the Management Committee of PCB stands dissolved, ceases to operate".

Accordingly, the Election Commissioner, Mr Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, who is also the Acting Chair of the PCB, has constituted the PCB Board of Governors in accordance with Para 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014 and in line with and pursuant to the above referred letter and notification.

The formation of the PCB BOG now stands as follows: Muhammad Zaka Ashraf (PCB Patron's nominee) Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron's nominee) National Bank of Pakistan State Bank of Pakistan Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) President Larkana Region President Dera Murad Jamali Region President Bahawalpur Region President Hyderabad Region The election of the PCB Chairman will be held on Wednesday, 28 June, at the PCB headquarters in Lahore.

Election schedule will be issued after receiving nominations from the departments/service organisations. The Election Commission office has written to the departments/service organisations to nominate their representatives.

Shehzad Rana: "The election of the PCB Chair will be held in a fair and transparent manner whilst adopting due process and ensuring completion of all legal formalities."-

