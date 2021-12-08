England all out for 147 in first Ashes Test

Brisbane, Australia, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia's fast bowling attack ripped through England to dismiss the visitors for 147 on the stroke of tea on the opening day of the first Test at the Gabba on Wednesday.

Mitchell Starc bowled England opener Rory Burns with the first ball of the series and wickets followed regularly thereafter, despite a brief fightback from Jos Buttler (39) and Ollie Pope (35).

Australia's Pat Cummins enjoyed a memorable debut as Test captain, taking 5-38.