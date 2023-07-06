England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

"This is going to be wild," laughed Australia cricket fan Joel Guy as he stepped into the Headingley bear pit on Thursday for the latest chapter of an increasingly bitter Ashes series

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :"This is going to be wild," laughed Australia cricket fan Joel Guy as he stepped into the Headingley bear pit on Thursday for the latest chapter of an increasingly bitter Ashes series.

From an hour before play, England fans in Leeds, northern England, were champing at the bit to let Australia's players know how they felt about the incident on the final day of the second Test at Lord's on Sunday that brought a previously good-natured series to boiling point.

Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, sparking accusations of breaking the "spirit of cricket" and causing a diplomatic incident, with the prime ministers of both countries weighing in.

Guy said he felt the incident was "pretty poor" by Australia captain Pat Cummins, but added there was "definitely some hypocrisy" from England, with Bairstow having previously attempted "something similar." The incident riled up a Lord's crowd usually known for its reserve, with MCC members even heckling the Australian players as they went to the dressing rooms.

Headingley, by contrast, is known to be a rowdy arena at the best of times, particularly its Western Terrace.

Simon Woolrych, 56, from London, was one of the early arrivals in the stand, but said the blame for Sunday's incident lay with Bairstow.

However, "Australia missed out on a moment of greatness. He (Cummins) could've waived the appeal and it would've elevated the whole game," he told AFP.

"They've just labelled themselves as Australian again. It's fired up the fans for sure," he added, as supporters around him refreshed themselves with the first of many pints.

Australia fan Olivia Turner, dressed in green and gold, was at Lord's and was expecting a lot of attention throughout Thursday.

"When you were walking to the toilet you were copping it a bit," she recalled of Lord's. "We've already got a few remarks, in the shirts, but apparently we're in the safe section.

"It's all part of it. I'm ready for it."