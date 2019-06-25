England v Australia World Cup scoreboard

UrduPoint.com
Completed scoreboard from the England v Australia World Cup match at Lord's on Tuesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Completed scoreboard from the England v Australia World Cup match at Lord's on Tuesday: Australia A. Finch c Woakes b Archer 100 D. Warner c Root b Ali 53 U.

Khawaja b Stokes 23 S. Smith c Archer b Woakes 38 G. Maxwell c Buttler b Wood 12 M. Stoinis run out 8 A. Carey not out 38 P. Cummins c Buttler b Woakes 1 M. Starc not out 4 Did not bat: Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon Extras (lb4, w4) 8 Total (seven wickets, 50 overs) 285 Fall of wickets: 1-123 (Warner), 2-173 (Khawaja), 3-185 (Finch), 4-213 (Maxwell), 5-228 (Stoinis), 6-250 (Smith), 7-259 (Cummins) Bowling: Woakes 10-0-46-2 (1w); Archer 9-0-56-1 (1w); Wood 9-0-59-1 (2w); Stokes 6-0-29-1; Ali 6-0-42-1; Rashid 10-0-49-0 England J.

Vince b Behrendorff 0 J. Bairstow c Cummins b Behrendorff 27 J.

Root lbw b Starc 8 E. Morgan c Cummins b Starc 4 B. Stokes b Starc 89 J. Buttler c Khawaja b Stoinis 25 C. Woakes c Finch b Behrendorff 26 Moeen Ali c Carey b Behrendorff 6 A.

Rashid c Stoinis b Starc 25 J. Archer c Warner b Behrendorff 1 M. Wood not out 1 Extras (lb5, b1, w3) 9 Total (all out, 44.4 overs) 221 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Vince), 2-15 (Root), 3-26 (Morgan), 4-53 (Bairstow), 5-124 (Buttler), 6-177 (Stokes), 7-189 (Moeen), 8-202 (Woakes), 9-211 (Archer), 10-221 (Rashid) Bowling: Behrendorff 10-0-44-5 (1w); Starc 8.4-1-43-4; Cummins 8-1-41-0 (1w); Lyon 9-0-43-0; Stoinis 7-0-29-1 (1w); Maxwell 2-0-15-0 result: Australia won by 64 runs Man-of-the-match: Aaron Finch Toss: England Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Sundaram Ravi (IND)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

