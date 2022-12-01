UrduPoint.com

England Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Muhammad Rameez Published December 01, 2022 | 11:30 AM

England win toss, elect to bat first

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :England won the toss and elected to bat first in the first fixture of the three-match Test series at Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The match is going ahead as scheduled despite an outbreak of illness in England. This is England's first Test in Pakistan in 17 years.

Earlier, late Wednesday the two boards agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of the first Test, until 0730, Thursday due to an outbreak of viral infection in the England squad, affecting several members.

The two boards had made the decision based on medical advice from the England doctors, which revolved around the players' health and welfare.

Meanwhile,  there are four debutants in the Pakistan line-up for the first Test that includes Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mehmood.

The four debutants were handed Test caps earlier in the day.

Vice captain Mohammad Rizwan gave the cap to Zahid Mehmood, Sarfaraz Ahmed gave the cap to Saud Shakeel, batting coach Mohammad Yousuf presented the cap to Mohammad Ali and captain Babar Azam presented the cap to Haris Rauf.

England has two debutants - Will Jacks and Liam Livingstone. Ollie Pope presented Jacks with his cap, his surrey and England teammate and former England batsman and current tv commentator Michael Atherton presented Livingstone with his cap. Atherton and Livingstone represented countyside Lancashire.

Additionally, Joe Root is playing in his 125th Test match and received a commemorative cap from Head Coach Brendon McCullum.Pakistan squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood.

