England's Men's And Women's Cricket Tours Of Pakistan Cancelled: ECB

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:40 PM

England's men's and women's cricket tours of Pakistan cancelled: ECB

England cricket chiefs on Monday cancelled upcoming men's and women's tours of Pakistan days after New Zealand abandoned their series over security concerns

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :England cricket chiefs on Monday cancelled upcoming men's and women's tours of Pakistan days after New Zealand abandoned their series over security concerns.

The men's side were due to play two Twenty20 internationals on October 13 and 14, with the women playing three one-day internationals on October 17, 19 and 21.

All the matches were set to take place in Rawalpindi.

