Euro 2020: Czech Republic factfile

Prague, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Factfile on the Czech Republic ahead of Euro 2020, which starts on June 11: Honours: 1976 European Championship (as Czechoslovakia) Previous Euro performance: Played at all Euro tournaments since gaining independence in 1993.

Best performance: runners-up in 1996 (as Czech Republic), semi-finals in 2004 FIFA ranking: 40 Nickname: Narodak (National Team) Coach: Jaroslav Silhavy Star players: Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Darida, Vladimir Coufal Main clubs: Slavia Prague, Sparta Prague, Viktoria Plzen How did they qualify: Second in Group A Pre-Euro friendlies: Italy v Czech Republic (June 4) Czech Republic v Albania (June 8) 26-man squad: Goalkeepers: Ales Mandous (Sigma Olomouc), Jiri Pavlenka (Werder Bremen/GER), Tomas Vaclik (Sevilla/ESP) Defenders: Jan Boril (Slavia Prague), Jakub Brabec (Viktoria Plzen), Ondrej Celustka (Sparta Prague), Vladimir Coufal (West Ham/ENG), Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim/GER), Tomas Kalas (Bristol City/ENG), Ales Mateju (Brescia/ITA), David Zima (Slavia Prague)Midfielders: Antonin Barak (Verona/ITA), Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin/GER), Adam Hlozek (Sparta Prague), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria/ITA), Alex Kral (Spartak Moscow/RUS), Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague), Jakub Pesek (Slovan Liberec), Michal Sadilek (Slovan Liberec), Tomas Soucek (West Ham/ENG), Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague)Forwards: Michael Krmencik (PAOK/GRE), Tomas Pekhart (Legia Warsaw/POL), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Matej Vydra (Burnley/ENG)