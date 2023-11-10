Open Menu

'Exemplary' Pepe Returns To Portugal Squad For Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez Published November 10, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Defender Pepe and midfielder Matheus Nunes return to the Portugal squad, named on Friday for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Iceland next week

Cristiano Ronaldo also features in the Portuguese side that booked their place at the championships when they beat Slovakia 3-2 in October.

With coach Roberto Martinez now able to use the final two matches as preparation ahead of the tournament in Germany next summer, Pepe returns after a spell out with injury.

"The objective for him and for us is to be fit for these matches," Martinez told a press conference.

The 40-year-old, who made his international debut back in 2007, "is an exemplary professional" with "a great deal of experience", said Martinez.

The 26-man squad also features the return of Sporting Braga striker Bruma.

"He's a player we've been following since January. He made a lot of progress last season," said Roberto Martinez.

With eight points, Portugal lead the Group J standings.

The Portuguese team will travel to Vaduz to take on Liechtenstein on November 16, before returning to Lisbon to play Iceland on November 19 at the Alvalade stadium.

