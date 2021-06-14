Faf du Plessis faces memory loss following concusion injury in PSL 6 match

(@fidahassanain)

The South African batsman was making a bid to save a boundary during a match against Peshawar Zalmi in Abu Dhabi when he collided with team mate Mohammad Hasnain

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2021) South African batsman Faf du Plessis who was represenging Quetta Gladiators suffered from memory loss after getting injured during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 match in Abdu Dhabi on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Faf du Plessis confirmed that he suffered from the memory loss and expressed that he would be fine and back to action.

He wrote: “Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering.

Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love,”.

The 36-year old batsman collided with Quetta Gladiators team mate Mohammad Hasnain while trying to save a boundary in their 61-run defeat to Peshawar Zalmi.

He lay prone on the ground while the Gladiators physio attended him before he got up and was shifted to hospital.

Opener Saim Ayub replaced du Plessis.

Quetta to play against Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday.