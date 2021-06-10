UrduPoint.com
Faheem Ashraf Ruled Out Of Game For A Week After Falling Injured

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:18 PM

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of game for a week after falling injured

Islamabad United says the all-rounder suffered a split between his thumb and index finger and five stitches were applied to the deep cut.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) Islamabad United’s all-rounder Faheen Ashraf fell injured and was ruled out of action for a week.

The 27-year-old Faheem received the injuriy during last night’s match against Lahore Qalandars.

The player got five stitches owing to split webbing.

“Faheem had already bowled his first two Overs when he injured and was taken out of the field,” United said in a statement.

It said the all-rounder suffered a split between his thumb and index finger and five stitches were applied to the deep cut. The injury led him out of the game for at least a week.

Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by five wickets in the first match of the remaining matches of PSL 6 being played at Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

