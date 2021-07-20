UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic Motto Gets Covid-era Makeover

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover

The Olympic motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger" was updated to "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together" on Tuesday to reflect solidarity across the world at the time of Covid-19

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The Olympic motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger" was updated to "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together" on Tuesday to reflect solidarity across the world at the time of Covid-19.

The International Olympic Committee approved the change at its session ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed last year and were in danger of cancellation over the pandemic.

"We see everywhere the collaborative effort bringing faster and better solutions than working in silos," said IOC president Thomas Bach as the proposal received unanimous backing.

"Faster, Higher, Stronger," or "Citius, Altius, Fortius" in Latin, has been the Olympic motto since 1894, when it was adopted at the birth of the IOC at the suggestion of the body's founder, Pierre de Coubertin.

The Latin version of the new motto is "Citius, Altius, Fortius -- Communiter." Separately, ski mountaineering was approved as an additional sport for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games.

'Ski-mo' involves climbing mountains either on skis or carrying them, depending on the steepness, and then descending on skis, and is particularly popular in Italy.

Five medal events -- two men's (sprint/individual), two women's (sprint/individual) and one mixed-gender relay -- will be contested at the 2026 Games.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Pierre Italy Women Olympics International Olympic Committee

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza says she never dreamt of playing fourt ..

17 minutes ago

UK's Covid-19 data shows vaccination minimizes vir ..

27 minutes ago

Karachi receives light rain, drizzling today

36 minutes ago

Japan's emperor to attend Olympics opening ceremon ..

6 minutes ago

US eye revenge as familiar foes kick off women's O ..

38 minutes ago

India is facilitator of terrorists: Chaudhry Sarwa ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.