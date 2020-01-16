FIFA Launches Campaign to Combat Match-Fixing in Football

FIFA has launched a campaign to combat match-fixing in football and raise awareness of the issue among member associations and confederations, football's main governing body said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) FIFA has launched a campaign to combat match-fixing in football and raise awareness of the issue among member associations and confederations, football's main governing body said Thursday.

Calling it the "integrity programme," FIFA says it enhanced existing structures to combat match manipulation and has issued a new handbook, e-Learning platform on the subject.

"FIFA and its dedicated Integrity Department have developed several updated and new integrity resources to be used and implemented by key stakeholders across football," the Football World Cup organizer said in a statement.

The program builds on the successful implementation and monitoring of match integrity during the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Moreover, FIFA published a series of promotional materials on their Facebook page which call for a zero-tolerance policy to instances of match manipulation. With slogans include "Keep it Clean" and "Recognize, Resist, Report," streamlined ways of reporting instances of match manipulation and corruption were developed.