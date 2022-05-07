UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Table

Muhammad Rameez Published May 07, 2022 | 07:25 PM

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, May 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Fulham 46 27 9 10 106 43 90 -- champions Bournemouth 46 25 13 8 74 39 88 -- promoted ------------------------------ Huddersfield 46 23 13 10 64 47 82 -- play-offs Nottm Forest 46 23 11 12 73 40 80 -- play-offs Sheff Utd 46 21 12 13 63 45 75 -- play-offs Luton 46 21 12 13 63 55 75 -- play-offs --------------------------------- Middlesbrough 46 20 10 16 59 50 70 Blackburn 46 19 12 15 59 50 69 Millwall 46 18 15 13 53 45 69 West Brom 46 18 13 15 52 45 67 QPR 46 19 9 18 60 59 66 Coventry 46 17 13 16 60 59 64 Preston 46 16 16 14 52 56 64 Stoke 46 17 11 18 57 52 62 Swansea 46 16 13 17 58 68 61 Blackpool 46 16 12 18 54 58 60 Bristol City 46 15 10 21 62 77 55 Cardiff 46 15 8 23 50 68 53 Hull 46 14 9 23 41 54 51 Birmingham 46 11 14 21 50 75 47 Reading 46 13 8 25 54 87 41 ------------------------------ Peterborough 46 9 10 27 43 87 37 -- relegated Derby 46 14 13 19 45 53 34 -- relegated Barnsley 46 6 12 28 33 73 30 -- relegated Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breaching financial rulesDerby deducted 12 points for entering administration and 9 points for breaching financial rulesTop two promoted automatically, third to sixth place in play-offs, bottom three relegated

