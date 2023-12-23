Football: English Premier League results

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 23, 2023 | 11:52 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:

West Ham 2 (Bowen 72, Kudus 78) Manchester United 0

Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)

Fulham v Burnley, Luton v Newcastle, Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth, Tottenham v Everton, Liverpool v Arsenal (1730 GMT)

Played Friday

Aston Villa 1 (Zaniolo 90+7) Sheffield United 1 (Archer 87)

Playing Sunday

Wolves v Chelsea (1300 GMT)

Played Thursday

Crystal Palace 1 (Ayew 45) Brighton 1 (Welbeck 82)

