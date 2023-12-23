Football: English Premier League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 23, 2023 | 11:52 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:
West Ham 2 (Bowen 72, Kudus 78) Manchester United 0
Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)
Fulham v Burnley, Luton v Newcastle, Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth, Tottenham v Everton, Liverpool v Arsenal (1730 GMT)
Played Friday
Aston Villa 1 (Zaniolo 90+7) Sheffield United 1 (Archer 87)
Playing Sunday
Wolves v Chelsea (1300 GMT)
Played Thursday
Crystal Palace 1 (Ayew 45) Brighton 1 (Welbeck 82)