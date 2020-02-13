UrduPoint.com
Football: German Bundesliga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :German Bundesliga table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bayern Munich 21 13 4 4 58 23 43 RB Leipzig 21 12 6 3 53 25 42 Borussia Dortmund 21 11 6 4 59 32 39 B.

Moenchengladbach 20 12 3 5 38 23 39 Bayer Leverkusen 21 11 4 6 35 27 37 Schalke 04 21 9 8 4 32 27 35 Hoffenheim 21 10 3 8 31 32 33 Freiburg 21 9 5 7 30 30 32 Eintracht Frankfurt 21 8 4 9 37 31 28 VfL Wolfsburg 21 7 7 7 25 26 28 Union Berlin 21 8 2 11 25 32 26 Augsburg 21 7 5 9 33 44 26 Cologne 20 7 2 11 27 38 23 Hertha Berlin 21 6 5 10 25 37 23 Mainz 05 21 7 0 14 31 48 21 Fortuna Duesseldorf 21 4 5 12 20 42 17Werder Bremen 21 4 5 12 25 48 17Paderborn 21 4 4 13 26 45 16

