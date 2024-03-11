Open Menu

Football Match Organizes Between Afghan Refugees, Pakistani Women Team

Muhammad Rameez Published March 11, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Football match organizes between Afghan refugees, Pakistani women team

The Spanish Football Academy in collaboration with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency on Monday organized a friendly football match between Afghan refugee and Pakistani women teams to celebrate International Women Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Spanish Football academy in collaboration with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency on Monday organized a friendly football match between Afghan refugee and Pakistani women teams to celebrate International Women Day.

Under this year’s theme of ‘invest in women’, the event here was supported by the Barça Foundation, aimed at celebrating the resilience and strength of all women and girls, including refugees, and providing an inclusive platform for both Afghan and Pakistani players to come together in the spirit of sports womanship, said a press release.

The occasion marked the first opportunity for the Afghan team to play as a team together since they fled to Pakistan in search of safety some three years ago. Thanks to the generous support from the Spanish Football Academy, they have resumed training three days a week, improving their fitness and honing their skills.

“Sports have the power to transcend borders and cultures, offering hope and empowerment to those who have been forced to flee their homes,” said Philippa Candler, UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan.

“By bringing together the Afghan and Pakistani women's football teams, we aim to promote unity, peace, and empowerment among women from these neighboring countries."

Candler also emphasized the importance of investing in women and girls’ well-being and health, highlighting the positive impact on entire communities when women are empowered.

The football event is part of a commitment by UNHCR to focus on mental and physical health of refugees and host communities, with participation in sports providing a trans-formative opportunity for women and girls to flourish and thrive.

Following the inspiring match, a special session was organized for young girls from the community to learn and practice football skills under the guidance of members from the Afghan and Pakistani women's football teams.

This workshop aimed to inspire and empower the next generation of female athletes by providing them with role models and hands-on training opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Afghanistan Sports United Nations Young Women Event All From Refugee UNHCR Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

First All Pakistan Departmental Football Tournamen ..

First All Pakistan Departmental Football Tournament concludes

2 minutes ago
 Gang of robbers busted, 5 held with Rs 2.1m worth ..

Gang of robbers busted, 5 held with Rs 2.1m worth of looted valuables

2 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan enjoy great potential in marine en ..

China, Pakistan enjoy great potential in marine energy exploration: NPC Deputy

2 minutes ago
 District admin sets up complaint desks for Ramazan ..

District admin sets up complaint desks for Ramazan price control

2 minutes ago
 Commonwealth delegations hails establishment of tr ..

Commonwealth delegations hails establishment of transgender school

10 minutes ago
 Rumours of Aya Nakamura Olympics performance spark ..

Rumours of Aya Nakamura Olympics performance spark far-right backlash

11 minutes ago
Agri experts, scientists should make concerted eff ..

Agri experts, scientists should make concerted efforts for food security: Dr Iqr ..

11 minutes ago
 Board ensuring fair, transparent matric examinatio ..

Board ensuring fair, transparent matric examinations: Chairman RBISE

11 minutes ago
 FCCI changes office timing during Ramazan

FCCI changes office timing during Ramazan

11 minutes ago
 UVAS, SARP pay homage to Prof Manzoor Ahmad

UVAS, SARP pay homage to Prof Manzoor Ahmad

1 hour ago
 New DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia assumes charge

New DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia assumes charge

1 hour ago
 PTA's QoS survey evaluates cellular Services

PTA's QoS survey evaluates cellular Services

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports