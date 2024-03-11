Football Match Organizes Between Afghan Refugees, Pakistani Women Team
Muhammad Rameez Published March 11, 2024 | 09:44 PM
The Spanish Football Academy in collaboration with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency on Monday organized a friendly football match between Afghan refugee and Pakistani women teams to celebrate International Women Day
Under this year’s theme of ‘invest in women’, the event here was supported by the Barça Foundation, aimed at celebrating the resilience and strength of all women and girls, including refugees, and providing an inclusive platform for both Afghan and Pakistani players to come together in the spirit of sports womanship, said a press release.
The occasion marked the first opportunity for the Afghan team to play as a team together since they fled to Pakistan in search of safety some three years ago. Thanks to the generous support from the Spanish Football Academy, they have resumed training three days a week, improving their fitness and honing their skills.
“Sports have the power to transcend borders and cultures, offering hope and empowerment to those who have been forced to flee their homes,” said Philippa Candler, UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan.
“By bringing together the Afghan and Pakistani women's football teams, we aim to promote unity, peace, and empowerment among women from these neighboring countries."
Candler also emphasized the importance of investing in women and girls’ well-being and health, highlighting the positive impact on entire communities when women are empowered.
The football event is part of a commitment by UNHCR to focus on mental and physical health of refugees and host communities, with participation in sports providing a trans-formative opportunity for women and girls to flourish and thrive.
Following the inspiring match, a special session was organized for young girls from the community to learn and practice football skills under the guidance of members from the Afghan and Pakistani women's football teams.
This workshop aimed to inspire and empower the next generation of female athletes by providing them with role models and hands-on training opportunities.
