Football, table tennis contests decided in annual inter-school games

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Comprehensive Higher Secondary School won the football championship while Sumra Public High School won the final of table tennis contest in the ongoing annual inter-school sports 2021 in Multan on Tuesday.

As many as 13 schools of Multan city participated in the football championship and comprehensive higher secondary school emerged victorious by defeating model Gulgasht high school 7-6 on penalty kicks. Sumra Public high school won the final of table tennis, defeating Muslim high school.

Hockey championship has reached semifinal stage and Muslim school qualified for the final on Tuesday by defeating government comprehensive high school by 6-5 at pilot school ground. The second semifinal would be played on Wednesday.

Almost all the games have reached the final stage and administration was scheduled to hold the prize distribution ceremony on Oct 5.