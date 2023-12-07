Former New Zealand cricket great heaps praise on Pakistan women team

Former New Zealand women team wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin, who is part of the commentary panel for the Pakistan-New Zealand, has commended Pakistan women’s performance in the series so far

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Former New Zealand women team wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin, who is part of the commentary panel for the Pakistan-New Zealand, has commended Pakistan women’s performance in the series so far.

Speaking exclusively to PCB Digital on Thursday, the 38-year-old Martin, who played 199 international matches for the White Ferns, said, “It has been a special day for Pakistan women’s team. I think the investment that has been put into the Pakistan women’s team, the PSL [exhibition matches of Women’s League], it shows these girls are gaining more confidence on the international stage as not many teams have beaten New Zealand at home.

“I just loved the way the girls have gone about their business in the matches so far, the energy in the field and they have hit few sixes as well. The celebrations at the end of the game shows how much the win meant to them.

“Fatima Sana is probably one of the X factor players and she is a great competitor. I had a brief chat with her and as a local player over here, I gave her a few words of advice around bringing the stumps into play and she will get a bit of assistance as well.

“Nida Dar has been a fantastic captain and I guess the bravery for her to continue and push through that hamstring was amazing. She wanted to be out there and we saw the tears after the game and how much this meant to her. Pakistan side had come to New Zealand before and they haven’t been able to perform so I am proud of the effort that they have put in and are able to get the rewards.

They just need to believe in themselves that they can do this against top four sides.”

Pakistan women’s team made history this week in New Zealand by defeating the hosts at Otago Oval in Dunedin in the first two matches of the T20I series, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After beating the New Zealand women side, also known as White Ferns, by seven wickets and 10 runs in the first and second T20I, respectively, the Pakistan women’s team reached Queenstown from Dunedin on Wednesday afternoon.

Following a one-day rest, the touring side will resume their training Friday at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown, where they will take on the White Ferns in the third T20I at the same venue on Saturday. The toss will take place at 1230 local time, with the first ball to be bowled at 1300.

The cricket fraternity praised Pakistan team’s remarkable feat of becoming the first Asian side to defeat New Zealand in a T20I series.

Series schedule:

3 Dec – 1st T20I, Dunedin (Pakistan women beat New Zealand women by seven wickets)

5 Dec – 2nd T20I, Dunedin (Pakistan women beat New Zealand women by 10 runs)

9 Dec – 3rd T20I, Queenstown (1pm local time)

12 Dec – 1st ODI, Queenstown (11am local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

15 Dec – 2nd ODI, Christchurch (2pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

18 Dec – 3rd ODI, Christchurch (2pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship).