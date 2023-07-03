Frenchman Lafay ends Cofidis Tour de France curse at San Sebastian

Frenchman Victor Lafay sprung a surprise by beating an elite breakaway to the finish line on stage two of the Tour de France on Sunday ending a 15-year curse for his team Cofidis

San Sebastian, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):Frenchman Victor Lafay sprung a surprise by beating an elite breakaway to the finish line on stage two of the Tour de France on Sunday ending a 15-year curse for his team Cofidis.

The win is a first at the Tour de France for French outfit Cofidis since 2008 and elevates Lafay to fourth in the overall standings.

English rider Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey while Belgian ace Wout van Aert was second on the day ahead of Tadej Pogacar after the relentless rush for the line.

Coming into the final stretch after the rolling 209km run through the Basque Country, the longest stage of this year's Tour, all eyes were on the duel between defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and Pogacar.

But Lafay gate-crashed the party with a stealth move that caught everyone out as he maintained just enough pace to cross the line ahead of his pursuers.

"I'm so happy to have lifted this curse from the team," said the winner.

"It's crazy. I was hanging on at times today because that was fast. But I believed all the way and that's what got me over the line," said the 27-year-old.

Pogacar picked up four seconds for coming third at the finish line along the seafront of San Sebastian's scenic horseshoe bay to add to bonuses he collected the day before and in the sprint to the top of the day's final climb, the Jaizkibel.

The first real skirmish of the Tour between Pogacar and Vingegaard broke out atop the Jaizkibel. The Slovenian pipped the Dane to the bonus line at the top to collect eight bonus seconds to the Jumbo man's five.

The battle on the steep 8km climb reduced the peloton to around 20 riders.

As they zoomed downhill, rider after rider attempted to escape. With 500 metres to go Lafay succeeded and held on to deliver a first Tour de France stage win in 15 years for the Cofidis team.

Adam Yates leads both UAE team-mate Pogacar and the other Yates twin, Simon, by six seconds in the overall standings.

Vingegaard is 22 seconds off the pace.

- 'Keep it going' - Yates complained that nobody had helped his team UAE Emirates all day, but remained excited.

"We have the yellow and the white and we have to keep it going that way," he said.

"Pogacar brings the level of the whole team up, he's definitely great to work with," Yates exclaimed.

The 2021 and 2022 champion Pogacar has a record as a gambler in the saddle but had promised to "hold his horses" this year.

"There were bonus seconds to take and I'll always try and take those," he said Sunday.

"Maybe the bonus seconds won't count in the long run, but who knows, it could be very close at the end." The 2019 champion Egan Bernal of Ineos kept pace Sunday and is 43 sec down in the overall standings.

Australian hope Ben O'Connor lost further ground and is already almost two minutes down.

The 174 remaining riders set off from the Basque capital of Vitoria with haste as an early escape set a blistering pace.

Native-American rider Neilson Powless of Education First was part of the break to protect his polka dot climbing jersey with five more of the pine-forested hills on the menu.

He was only caught on the final climb.

"I gave it my all. It's the Tour and I had to. I kept the jersey and that's all that counts," said Powless.

On the final descent several riders suffered punctures. Some suspected sabotage.

"We wonder if some spectators threw tacks on the road," said Guillaume Martin of the victorious Cofidis team.

Another French rider, Lilian Calmejane of Intermarche-Circus-Want, was sure.

"A rider can fall and get really hurt with your nonsense, you morons," he wrote on social media posting a video showing five tacks embedded in his front wheel.

Monday's stage three takes the Tour into France after a 187km run from Amorebieta to Bayonne where a sprint finish is expected between fast men in the peloton.