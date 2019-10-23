Sourav Ganguly was one of the most astute captains ever and his move to take over the world's richest cricket body could be just another step to becoming one of India's future leaders

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Sourav Ganguly was one of the most astute captains ever and his move to take over the world's richest cricket body could be just another step to becoming one of India's future leaders.

The 47-year-old took over Wednesday as head of the board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), vowing to end a decade of scandal at the $2 billion-a-year organisation.

But many observers see Ganguly's accession as a step closer to a key role in national politics -- a cricket god is a guaranteed vote-catcher for any party that manages to snare one.

Some reports say the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party wants Ganguly tobe its candidate for chief minister in his native West Bengal state in an electionin two years.