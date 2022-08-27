Garrison Golf Club Team much ahead in Punjab Golf Inter Club Golf Championship

The twenty member Golf Teams of four leading golf clubs of Punjab namely Lahore Garrison Greens, Defence Raya, Lahore Gymkhana and Rawalpindi Golf Club are coiled up in a demonstration of golfing skills here at the par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The twenty member Golf Teams of four leading golf clubs of Punjab namely Lahore Garrison Greens, Defence Raya, Lahore Gymkhana and Rawalpindi Golf Club are coiled up in a demonstration of golfing skills here at the par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course .

Target is the awesome Punjab Champions Title 2022 for the winning team plus a cash prize of half a million Rupees, a majestic trophy and individual gold medals for the team members.

In progress under the supervision of Punjab Golf Association, the format of the Inter Club Championship 2022 brings together a unique combination of four golf playing amateurs, four senior amateurs, three ladies, three girls upto the age of 21 years, three junior boys between ages 15-18 years and three boys upto the age of 15 years. This unique combination yields significant interest and aids in unearthing golfing talent .

Regarding the performances on the first day, the amateur golf players of Lahore Garrison Greens Nouman Ilyas, Capt Zain ur Rehman and Ahmed Sultan Kayani played steadily enough to end up the first 18 holes round with an aggregate score of gross 232 and this score enabled them to gain advantage over the other teams. Gymkhana amateurs had a score of 239 while Defence Raya compiled 247 and Rawalpindi aspirants ended up the first round at 250.

In the race amongst the senior amateurs, the proficient ones were the team members of Lahore Garrison Greens who outshined their rival clubs with a noteworthy performance.

Tariq Mehmood, Col Raja Asif Mehdi and Col Ikram ul Haq aggregated an impressive team score of 241 while Rawalpindi Senior Amateurs compiled 249, Lahore Gymkhana 259 and Defence Raya 268.

Not to be left behind the ladies of Lahore Garrison comprising team members Zahida Durrani and Suneya Osama contributed to the Lahore Garrison frontal effort by coming up with an aggregate score of 165, thereby excelling over the efforts of the other three clubs ladies team .

The combination of junior boys and girls did cast a spell over the flow of the competition with their stirring play and appeared enlivened and steadfast. Individual efforts that stand out are those of Laiba Ali Shah (75) and Parkha Ijaz (78) amongst girls and Muhammed Abdullah Khan (73), Shamir Majid (78), Rehan Asif (76) and Ahmad Ibrahim (78) among boys .

Overall the Lahore Garrison Greens Team collected a gross team score of 1,183 and following them is the Defence Raya Team at a team score of 1,206, and Defence Raya trails Lahore Garrison by 23 strokes as the Punjab Inter Club Championship moves into the final phase on Sunday .Lahore Gymkhana Team is placed at a team score of 1,232 while Rawalpindi is at 1,239.

A highlight of the first round was a hole in one by Nouman Ilyas a member of the Lahore Garrison Greens Team and the current national amateur champion of Pakistan . He holed in one the par three fifth hole with a superb pitching wedge shot.