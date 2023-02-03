Gatland aims to make Wales fans 'proud' after off-field drama

Cardiff, United Kingdom, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Warren Gatland said he wanted to make Wales fans "proud" of their team when they launch their Six Nations campaign at home to Ireland on Saturday following sexism and discrimination allegations that have rocked the Welsh Rugby Union.

Claims of a "toxic culture" at the WRU were aired in a television documentary last week, resulting in the resignation of chief executive Steve Phillips on Sunday.

A match against the world's top-ranked side would have been a tough enough way in itself for Gatland to launch his second spell as Wales coach, but the New Zealander has now found himself plunged into an extraordinary crisis for the Welsh game as a whole.

"Last week, there was only one topic of discussion and that was understandable," said Gatland.

He added: "We've got a lot to do to get some real support from the Welsh public and we will go a long way to doing that by giving them a really strong performance and hopefully making the fans proud." Gatland has returned to replace fellow Kiwi Wayne Pivac after a poor 2022 for Wales in which they lost at home for the first time to both Italy and Georgia and won only three of their 12 internationals.

This match will bridge a gap dating back to 2019, when Gatland's Wales beat Ireland 25-7 in Cardiff to complete his third Grand Slam in 12 years.

No fewer than eight of that starting Wales XV are back on duty for Gatland.

Wales suffered a setback when Leigh Halfpenny dropped out Thursday due to a back spasm, with British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams taking his place.

Ireland have picked a familiar-looking team, based heavily on the unbeaten Leinster side of this season.

Veteran fly-half Johnny Sexton is fit to lead the team, but Lions tighthead prop Tadgh Furlong has been ruled out.

Finlay Bealham will start in Furlong's place, the Connacht man being one of only five non-Leinster players in the starting XV.

Ireland climbed to the summit of the world rankings following a 2-1 series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand last year, before toppling the world champion Springboks and Australia at home in November.

- 'Free hit' - But they have lost on their last four visits to Cardiff in the Six Nations and the 'Gatland Effect' could yet be in evidence again this weekend.

"We want to do well, but we have to think long-term about the next seven or eight months in terms of the development of guys who haven't had much Test rugby and how we get them ready for the World Cup in France," he said.

"The only expectation is the one we put on ourselves. We know how good a team they (Ireland) are -- you don't become the number one team in the world without consistency.

"They have a lot of players from Leinster and they're one of the form teams in world club rugby with their consistency and success.

"We realise what a challenge it will be, and they have the continuity of being unbeaten in the Autumn as well and the confidence that brings." Gatland, a master of mind games, suggested the difference in form between the two sides meant all the pressure was on Ireland, with this match a "free-hit" for Wales.

But Ireland counterpart Andy Farrell was having none of it.

"A free shot in Test match rugby? Where do you get them from? We'd love to be able to buy one of those," said Farrell.

"Maybe I'll buy him (Gatland) a free shot after the game," he added with a grin.