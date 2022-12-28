GHS Taru Jabba Nowshera wins Inter-Provincial Handball School Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Govt High School Taru Jabba Nowshera clinched the trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-School Championship after defeating Government Higher Secondary School Samar Bagh Dir in a final played at Jahanzeb College Ground, Swat on Wednesday.

Government High School Taru Jabba Nowshera won the title. In the final of the Provincial Inter-School Handball Championship, Government High School Taru Jabba Nowshera defeated Government Higher Secondary School Samar Bagh Dir and became the champion of the Provincial Inter-School Handball Championship-2022-23 by defeating 15-13.

The President of the Provincial Handball Association Bahre Karam and Secretary General Muhammad Arif have taken important steps for the promotion of handball in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is the reason that not only at the school level but also at the college and university level, the game of handball has been included in the sports event Calendar. Bahre Karam while talking to the media said that Special Secretary education Asfandiyar Khattak, Secretary Higher Education Dawood Khan and Deputy Director Sport Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been playing a key role in promoting handball in the province.

Due to the efforts of Director Sports Higher Education Arshad Hussain, the best players are emerging in the game of handball at the school, college and university levels, who are representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Junior and National Senior Handball Championships.

The organization of Inter-School Handball Championship will play an important role in the promotion of the game at the grassroots level and these players will be able to shine the name of the country and the nation in the near future.

Players like football are coming out there, handball also has a prominent status and this is the reason why the success in the Inter-School Championship shows that the talent of this game is also present here. He said that Pakistan's Dawood Khan and Haji Shafiq of the Handball Federation recently represented Pakistan in handball at the Commonwealth Games, which will also help bring international teams to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Taru Jabba has produced many players in the provincial handball team, if the provincial government supports and encourages these players, they have enough talent to make it to the national team. Nowshera defeated GHS Haripur by 18-11 and in the semi-final they defeated GHSS No. 1 Kohat by 11-9 to reach the final.

Champion team Asad Khan, Shah Fahad, Zohaib Ali Shah, Mohammad Waheed, Nauman Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Farooq, Mohammad Zahir, Tajer Khan, Waseemullah, Mohammad Aftab, Sher Baz, Farhan are the member of the team while Imran Khan, an IOC qualified coach of handball, supported the team by reaching to the final and won the title.