Glittering ceremony of PSL 2020 to be held at NSK today

(@fidahassanain)

As many as 350 artists will perform the music at opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League 2020.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20, 2020) The glittering and star-studded opening ceremony of fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will be held at National Stadium Karachi today.

According to the details, 350 artists will perform in the opening ceremony of HBL PSL 2020 at National Stadium. The artists from different music genres including Sufi, pop, rock, bhangra and folk will perform together at the opening ceremony in the history of the HBL PSL.

Thousands of fans will also be present in the opening ceremony and millions of fans will watch the opening ceremony live on their TVs in different parts of the world. Abrarul Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi, rock band Soch will be there for live performance in inaugural ceremony. Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will also perform official anthem “Tayyar Hain” for PSL 2020.

The 34-match tournament will be the biggest cricket tournament to take place in Pakistan after the Asia Cup in 2008. The six-team tournament will be held across four venues with Karachi staging nine matches, Lahore 14 matches, Rawalpindi eight and Multan three matches.

On the other hand, Sindh Director General (DG) Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari visited National Stadium Karachi (NSK) to inspects security arrangements for PSL 5.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place as all eyes are towards the fifth season of PSL. Police and Rangers have been deployed inside and around the National Stadium in Karachi. The pitch has been given a final touch and the outfield has been turned pleasant. Spider, hawk eye and other cameras have been installed in the stadium.