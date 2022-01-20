Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores

Leading scores from the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links on Thursday (par 72/GBR & IRL unless stated):

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Leading scores from the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links on Thursday (par 72/GBR & IRL unless stated): 63 - Scott Jamieson 64 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 65 - Thomas Pieters (BEL) 66 - Victor Perez (FRA), Tyrrell Hatton, James Morrison, Takumi Kanaya (JPN), Ian Poulter 67 - Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Thomas Detry (BEL), Shane Lowry 68 - Alexander Bjork (SWE), Dale Whitnell, Robert Rock, Tommy Fleetwood Selected: 70 - Adam Scott (AUS) 71 - Lee Westwood 72 - Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett 73 - Collin Morikawa (USA), Padraig Harrington Note: First round to be completed Friday