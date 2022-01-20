UrduPoint.com

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores

Leading scores from the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links on Thursday (par 72/GBR & IRL unless stated):

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Leading scores from the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links on Thursday (par 72/GBR & IRL unless stated): 63 - Scott Jamieson 64 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 65 - Thomas Pieters (BEL) 66 - Victor Perez (FRA), Tyrrell Hatton, James Morrison, Takumi Kanaya (JPN), Ian Poulter 67 - Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Thomas Detry (BEL), Shane Lowry 68 - Alexander Bjork (SWE), Dale Whitnell, Robert Rock, Tommy Fleetwood Selected: 70 - Adam Scott (AUS) 71 - Lee Westwood 72 - Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett 73 - Collin Morikawa (USA), Padraig Harrington Note: First round to be completed Friday

Related Topics

USA Abu Dhabi Adam Scott From

Recent Stories

Govt focusing special attention on promotion of sp ..

Govt focusing special attention on promotion of sports: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Venezia record 10 new Covid cases, Inter match at ..

Venezia record 10 new Covid cases, Inter match at risk

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims three more lives, 255 new infectio ..

COVID-19 claims three more lives, 255 new infections in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Donetsk Claims Ukrainian Security Forces Deploy Mi ..

Donetsk Claims Ukrainian Security Forces Deploy Military Equipment in Settlement ..

2 minutes ago
 Qadri for SOPs to remove anomalies in Ruet-e-Hilal ..

Qadri for SOPs to remove anomalies in Ruet-e-Hilal's system

7 minutes ago
 Hammad Azhar optimistic about 5.4 per cent growth ..

Hammad Azhar optimistic about 5.4 per cent growth in national economy in current ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.