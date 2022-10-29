Golf: PGA Bermuda Championship scores

UrduPoint.com

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship (par-71, USA unless noted): 128 - Ben Crane 66-62 129 - Adam Schenk 63-66, Aaron Baddeley (AUS) 65-64, Robby Shelton 63-66, Ben Griffin 65-64, Austin Smotherman 62-67 130 - Seamus Power (IRL) 65-65, Kevin Yu (TPE) 64-66, Dou Zecheng (CHN) 65-65, Nico Echavarria (COL) 66-64, Dylan Wu 64-66131 - Fabian Gomez (ARG) 68-63, Scott Brown 63-68, Thomas Detry (BEL) 64-67132 - Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 66-66, Denny McCarthy 63-69, Harrison Endycott (AUS) 62-70, Scott Harrington 66-66, Brian Stuard 65-67, Justin Lower 64-68, Sean O'Hair 64-68, Brian Gay 66-66, Patrick Rodgers 65-67

