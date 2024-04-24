Governor KP visits Khyber Girls Medical College

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published April 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Wednesday visited Khyber Girls Medical College and formally inaugurated the Blossom Festa Fun Fair and Pet Show in the college premises.

The Governor Haji Ghulam Ali inspected the various stalls set up by the students in the Fun Fair. The Governor encouraged the students to set up stalls containing food and drinks and other items. The Governor inspected the pets of various valuable breeds brought by the students in the pet show at the college.

Haji Ghulam Ali appreciated the interest of the students in the pet show and fun fair and lauded them for more care to the animals.

The Governor also distributed medals, appreciation certificates and cash prizes to the first, second and third position holders besides giving away trophies and certificates to the position holders of the pet show. He also invited the students of Khyber Girls Medical College to visit the Governor House.

He said it is a great and happy moment to see students' love for pets. “I’m happy to see female students actively participating in such activities. He also appreciated the college management for organizing the Fun Fair and Pet Show. In any educational institution, extra-curricular activities including art fair, pet shows are useful for students, Haji Ghulam Ali concluded.

