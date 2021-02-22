UrduPoint.com
Gwadar Ground To Host KK Vs QG Match On March 25

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:45 PM

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

Fakhr-e-Alam says PCB has officially informed Balochistan government to organize Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match at Gwadar on March 25.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2021) Following conclusion of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6, Gwadar cricket Stadium is likely to host a friendly match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Renowned Singer and tv host Fakhr-e-Alam made this announcement regarding the first match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Some days ago, Fakhr-e-Alam had recently organized an exhibition match at Gwadar Cricket Stadium.

“The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) has officially informed Balochistan government that they will organize Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators clash at Gwadar on March 25,” Fakhr-e-Alam said in a video on Twitter.

The singer was hopeful that Balochistan government fully cooperate on this matter.

PCB CEO had earlier given an indication that they were holding deliberations to conduct a festival match between two PSL franchises after this year’s season.

“ A festival match between the two PSL franchises is under consideration. We shall hold it this year or the next,” said Wasim Khan.

Earlier this month, the pictures of the beautiful Gwadar stadium went viral on social media after Fakhr-e-Alam uploaded its picture on Twitter. ICC also liked the picturesque Gwadar Stadium and re-tweeted the same pictures shared by Fakhr-e-Alam.

