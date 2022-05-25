UrduPoint.com

Gymnasium Built In Afghanistan's Kandahar

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 25, 2022 | 02:38 PM

Gymnasium built in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Afghanistan's Kandahar provincial administration has built a gymnasium and handed it over to the provincial Olympic committee, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported Wednesday

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Afghanistan's Kandahar provincial administration has built a gymnasium and handed it over to the provincial Olympic committee, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported Wednesday.

Built at a cost of 50 million afghani (560,000 U.S.

Dollars), the newly opened gymnasium accommodates athletes to play martial arts, basketball and other sports there in the sports center, the news agency added.

"This is the first time that such gymnasium has been constructed in Kandahar province," Bakhtar quoted Kandahar's Olympic Committee chief Mawlawi Ebrar Ahmad Labib as saying.

Mawlawi Labib, according to the news agency, also promised to support and encourage athletes and sports in Kandahar province.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Sports Kandahar Olympics (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

China further lowers cost of COVID-19 nucleic acid ..

China further lowers cost of COVID-19 nucleic acid tests

27 seconds ago
 Imran wants bloodshed to keep alive his dwindling ..

Imran wants bloodshed to keep alive his dwindling politics: MPA Ikhtiar Wali

29 seconds ago
 Russia Ready to Provide Humanitarian Corridors to ..

Russia Ready to Provide Humanitarian Corridors to Unlock Ukraine's Sea Ports - D ..

30 seconds ago
 India to Limit Sugar Exports to 10Mln Tons From Ju ..

India to Limit Sugar Exports to 10Mln Tons From June-October - Gov't

32 seconds ago
 More than 60 Australian species face extinction wi ..

More than 60 Australian species face extinction within 20 years: study

5 minutes ago
 Gunman kills 19 children, two teachers at Texas el ..

Gunman kills 19 children, two teachers at Texas elementary school

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.