Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Afghanistan's Kandahar provincial administration has built a gymnasium and handed it over to the provincial Olympic committee, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported Wednesday.

Built at a cost of 50 million afghani (560,000 U.S.

Dollars), the newly opened gymnasium accommodates athletes to play martial arts, basketball and other sports there in the sports center, the news agency added.

"This is the first time that such gymnasium has been constructed in Kandahar province," Bakhtar quoted Kandahar's Olympic Committee chief Mawlawi Ebrar Ahmad Labib as saying.

Mawlawi Labib, according to the news agency, also promised to support and encourage athletes and sports in Kandahar province.