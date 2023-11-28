Open Menu

Hafeez Optimistic: Babar's Batting To Flourish Sans Captaincy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2023 | 04:55 PM

Pakistan Team Director Mohammad Hafeez says Babar Azam has made immense contributions to Pakistan as a batsman as removal of captaincy duties will release pressure from him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2023) In a recent press conference held in Lahore, Mohammad Hafeez, the newly-appointed Team Director for Pakistan, weighed in on Babar Azam's cricketing journey, specifically addressing the potential impact of relinquishing captaincy on Azam's batting prowess.

“Babar Azam has made immense contributions to Pakistan as a batsman. The removal of captaincy duties will release pressure from him. Captaincy undoubtedly adds pressure to a cricketer, and with that burden eased, I believe Babar's performance will get even better. He has already been making excellent contributions for Pakistan cricket, and I think he will further enhance his performance to help Pakistan achieve success,” said Hafeez.

This comes in the wake of Babar Azam stepping down from captaincy in all formats following Pakistan's exit from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

During the World Cup, Azam had shared his perspective on the impact of captaincy on his batting, saying, “As far as captaincy is concerned, I don't have much pressure on me or on my batting. I try to give my best in batting. During fielding, I think about captaincy and during batting, I just think about the batting,”.

