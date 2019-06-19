UrduPoint.com
Haider's Century Guides PakU19 To Victory In A 50-over Practice Match In SA

Zeeshan Mehtab 24 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:07 PM

Haider's century guides PakU19 to victory in a 50-over practice match in SA

A century by Haider Ali helped Pakistan U19 beat KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI by 141 runs in the 50-over practice match at Varsity Oval, Durban, South Africa on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :A century by Haider Ali helped Pakistan U19 beat KwaZulu-Natal academy XI by 141 runs in the 50-over practice match at Varsity Oval, Durban, South Africa on Wednesday, ahead of the series of seven 50-over matches against South Africa U19 starting from 22 June.

Haider Ali scored 145-ball 160 with 15 fours and four sixes, while Qasim Akram scored 59 off 63 balls and struck six fours and two sixes, said the information made available here.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U19 303-8, 50 overs (Haider Ali 160, Qasim Akram 59; Matthew Pollard 4-49) KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI 162 all out, 45 overs (Jason Krafft 35, Brandon McMullen 34 not out; Amir Ali 2-13, Fahad Munir 2-20, Naseem Shah 2-22, Mohammad Amir 2-35) Tour itinerary: 22 June - 1st 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth cricket Oval, Durban 25 June - 2nd 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg 27 June - 3rd 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg 30 June - 4th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg 2 July - 5th 50-over match vs South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg 5 July - 6th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban 7 July - 7th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban.

