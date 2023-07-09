Open Menu

Haji Zubair Ali Holds Open Court In In NC-106, 109 Of Tehkal

Muhammad Rameez Published July 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Haji Zubair Ali holds open court in in NC-106, 109 of Tehkal

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Sunday held an opening court (Koli Katchery) and listened to the problems of the people at their doorsteps.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, on this occasion, said that for the past nine years, the former rulers kept the people of Tehkal on promises and declarations only and did not take any practical steps for addressing the problem being faced by them.

The problems of Tahkal will be solved on a priority basis and want to ensure all facilities to the people at their doorsteps. Former provincial minister Amanullah Haqqani, officers of Capital Metropolitan, Department of Sui Gas, WAPDA and other departments were also present.

On the occasion, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali issued directives on the spot to solve the electricity and gas load-shedding problems for the residents of Tahkal Upper.

He also announced a relief of two hours in load shedding while announcing the solarization of two masjids, a funeral place.

He also delivered solarization on the spot for the convenience of the people. He said street lights were also provided for the convenience of the Peshawar of NC 106 and 109, while issuing instructions for the pavement of many streets. He said the pavement of all streets will be made as soon as possible.

In addition, the school was approved after providing a piece of land for the school. Malik Kashmir Khan thanked the Mayor of Peshawar after seeing the initiatives and said that for the last nine years, neither our MNAs nor MPAs kept the people of Tehkal on promises and announcements by not taking any practical steps.

Former Provincial Minister Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, NC 109 Chairman Shahid Khalil, NC 107 Chairman Azmat Afridi, PK 74 General Secretary Attaullah Momin, Malik Saleem, Malik Masal Khan and other leaders were present.

