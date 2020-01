Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep raced into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Monday with a straight-sets victory over 16th seed Elise Mertens.

The fourth seed won 6-4, 6-4 and plays Estonian 28th seed Anett Kontaveit or unseeded Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in the last eight in Melbourne.