PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Hangu's Mujeeb Hassan and Wajihul Hassan claimed gold medals of the Pomza event of the Taekwondo Pomza competitions part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-District Games being played here at Hayatabad sports Complex on Wednesday.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Secretary Murtaza Hassan Bangash, Chairman Ilyas Afridi, Secretary Waqar Afridi were present on the occasion. In the Individual event Hasseb Ul Hassan of Hangu won gold medal while in the 58kg weight Anas of Haripur won gold medal, followed by Shamir of Mansehra and Hazratullah of Dera Ismail Khan and Fawad Ali of Swat won bronze medals.

In the -68kgs weight Nouman of Malakand won gold medal, followed by Sami Ullah of Khurram and Sadam and Daniyal of Abbottabad and Danial took bronze medals respectively. In the -80kgs Yasir of Dera Ismail Khan won the gold medal, followed by Fahad of South Waziristan qualified for the finals. Akash of Abbottabad, Luqman of South Waziristan and Arif of North Waziristan qualified for the semi-finals.