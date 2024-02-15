Haris Rauf Penalized For Not Joining Pakistan Test Squad For Australia Tour
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2024 | 06:45 PM
The PCB says the fast bowler was afforded an opportunity for a personal hearing on January 30, 2024 but he could not satisfy the relevant officials.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) on Thursday took a disciplinary action against fast bowler Haris Rauf after an investigation into his decision to decline joining Pakistan’s Test squad for the 2023-24 tour of Australia.
Following a comprehensive inquiry conducted by a PCB committee and considering the perspectives of all parties involved, Haris Rauf's central contract was terminated effective December 1, 2023.
Besides it, no No Objection Certificate (NOC) would be issued to him to participate in any foreign league until June 30, 2024.
The PCB management afforded Haris Rauf an opportunity for a personal hearing on January 30, 2024, adhering to the principles of natural justice.
However, his response during the hearing was deemed unsatisfactory.
The PCB emphasized that representing Pakistan is the highest honor and privilege for any athlete. Haris Rauf's refusal to join Pakistan's Test squad without presenting a medical report or providing a justifiable reason constituted a significant breach of the central contract.
Recent Stories
LHC moved against Wasim Qadir for joining PML-N
Mian Aslam Iqbal nominated for the office Punjab chief minister
WASA starts pre-monsoon measures
Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz visits FIA headquarters
Tribute to Mirza Ghalib on 155th death anniversary
Yakishime: Earth Metamorphosis” exhibition inaugurated at PNCA
SSP Operations commended officials for effective measures during elections
PPHI Sindh inaugurates new Mother and Child Health Center in Mirpurkhas
Keamari police thwarts diesel smuggling
2 brick-kiln owners booked
Steel industry acknowledge Prime Minister for assuring support.
Pakistan Embassy Beijing organizes ‘Khuli Kachehri’
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract1 hour ago
-
Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket1 hour ago
-
Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim57 minutes ago
-
Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title57 minutes ago
-
Jansher, Jehangir, Qamar Zaman honored at PSA3 hours ago
-
GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis title57 minutes ago
-
Multan gears up for PSL Season 93 hours ago
-
National women, boys U15 squash championships from Feb 193 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings on the hunt for their second HBL PSL title52 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team4 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine19 hours ago
-
Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee21 hours ago