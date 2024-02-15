Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PCB says the fast bowler was afforded an opportunity for a personal hearing on January 30, 2024 but he could not satisfy the relevant officials.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) on Thursday took a disciplinary action against fast bowler Haris Rauf after an investigation into his decision to decline joining Pakistan’s Test squad for the 2023-24 tour of Australia.

Following a comprehensive inquiry conducted by a PCB committee and considering the perspectives of all parties involved, Haris Rauf's central contract was terminated effective December 1, 2023.

Besides it, no No Objection Certificate (NOC) would be issued to him to participate in any foreign league until June 30, 2024.

The PCB management afforded Haris Rauf an opportunity for a personal hearing on January 30, 2024, adhering to the principles of natural justice.

However, his response during the hearing was deemed unsatisfactory.

The PCB emphasized that representing Pakistan is the highest honor and privilege for any athlete. Haris Rauf's refusal to join Pakistan's Test squad without presenting a medical report or providing a justifiable reason constituted a significant breach of the central contract.