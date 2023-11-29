Open Menu

Hasan Ali Moves To Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim Joins Islamabad United

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2023 | 01:08 PM

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United  

Imad, who was named as the All-Rounder of HBL PSL 8, has been snapped by Islamabad United in the Platinum category while Hasan Ali (Diamond category) moves to Karachi Kings.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2023) HBL PSL 5 winning captain Imad Wasim will don Islamabad United colours in the ninth edition of the tournament.

Imad, who was named as the All-Rounder of HBL PSL 8, has been snapped by Islamabad United in the Platinum category while Hasan Ali (Diamond category) moves to Karachi Kings.

By virtue of this player trade, Karachi Kings have received Islamabad United’s first round silver pick in exchange for their second round silver pick.

The successful relegation requests from franchisees ahead of the HBL PSL 2024 Player Draft include Lahore Qalandars’ Mirza Tahir Baig, Islamabad United’s Rumman Raees and Karachi Kings’ Mir Hamza (all Gold to Silver).

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Exchange Pakistan Super League Imad Wasim Rumman Raees Mir Hamza Hasan Ali Gold Silver Islamabad United Karachi Kings All From Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

5 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

2 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

13 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

13 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

13 hours ago
 Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

13 hours ago
 Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports