HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) logo unveiled

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today unveiled the emblem for the milestone 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) - a tournament that has become synonymous with world-class cricket, unrelenting passion and electrifying entertainment.

The much-anticipated season will take center stage across Pakistan from 8 April to 19 May 2025, marking a decade of thrilling cricketing excellence.

The HBL PSL 10 logo is a bold tribute to the league’s phenomenal journey, encapsulating its evolution into one of the most dynamic and fiercely competitive T20 leagues in the world. Designed with a vibrant and modern aesthetic, the emblem celebrates the tournament’s unwavering spirit, unity, and star-studded legacy while symbolizing the exciting future that lies ahead.

A striking element of the logo is the six bold lines, a heartfelt tribute to the six franchises that have carried the league’s essence forward. These lines represent not only the regional identities and cricketing cultures that each team embodies but also the unbreakable bond of sportsmanship and camaraderie that defines the HBL PSL.

PSL Chief Executive Salman Naseer said: “From breathtaking last-ball finishes to awe-inspiring centuries, the HBL PSL has delivered unforgettable moments that have become part of cricketing folklore. Over the past nine seasons, we have witnessed extraordinary talent, record-breaking performances and a league that has brought fans together like never before.

“As we embark on this landmark 10th season, the HBL PSL is set to elevate the spectacle even further - bigger stars, higher stakes and celebrations befitting a decade of excellence.

“Fans can brace themselves for an unforgettable season of high-octane action, legendary rivalries, and a cricketing carnival that will once again unite the nation and captivate audiences worldwide.”

With its remarkable journey over the past decade, the HBL PSL has evolved beyond a league - it's a movement, a festival, and a testament to Pakistan’s cricketing passion. The countdown to Season 10 begins, and the celebrations are only getting started.