Lord’s To Host ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Lord’s to host ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be held at Lord’s on July 5, it was announced ahead of a launch event today at the iconic London venue which will be attended by some of the top Names of British women’s sport.

Lord’s, which was also the venue for the thrilling final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup between England and India in 2017, is one of seven venues confirmed for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, alongside Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Headingley, Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, The Oval and Bristol County Ground, said a press release.

The tournament kicks off on June 12 before culminating at Lord’s, 33 fixtures and 24 days later, showcasing the best of the global women’s game and seeking to take women’s cricket into the mainstream.

An expanded competition will see 12 teams descend on England and Wales to compete for the prestigious trophy that is currently held by New Zealand.

The schedule of the tournament, which will see teams competing in two groups before the knockout stage, will be announced in due course.

Eight countries are already sure of their place, with the final four participants to be decided through a Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier next year.

England and Wales were awarded hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in 2022, with the seven host venues selected subsequently following evaluation of various criteria.

The official launch of the tournament at Lord’s will feature some of the biggest names in British women’s sport, including England Head Coach Charlotte Edwards, England stars Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell, and England rugby player Ellie Kildunne.

It will set out a vision for the tournament to be a sporting spectacle which can accelerate equality in cricket and change the game for good, taking women’s cricket into the mainstream permanently.

The ICC’s global women’s events have been on an ascendancy since the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 with increased attendances at venues and more viewership across broadcast and digital platforms.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final between Australia and India in Melbourne saw a record 86,174 spectators in attendance while the finals of the subsequent T20 World Cups in Cape Town (2023) and Dubai (2024) were also sold out in markets where women’s cricket had never been ticketed before.

