Javed Akhtar Comes Under Fire On Social Media Over Demand For Ban On Pakistani Artists In India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2025 | 08:25 PM

Actress Mishi Khan addresses Javed Akhtar and reminds him of respect and hospitality during his visit to Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News –May 1st, 2025) India’s renowned storyteller and lyricist Javed Akhtar has come under on the social media after his statement regarding ban on Pakistani artists in India.

Taking to social media, Actress Mishi Khan addressed Javed Akhtar, saying, “It’s disappointing to hear your views,”.

She reminded him of the respect and hospitality he received during his visit to Pakistan, saying, "When you came here, you were treated with great honor — prominent artists sat at your feet."

Actress Mishi Khan added, “Today, your true colors have been revealed.

You are a hard-hearted person with a narrow mindset,”.

She further said, “Pakistani artists have no interest in working in India. Let them impose bans if they want — it doesn't affect us,”.

Actress Mansha Pasha also responded to Akhtar, saying, “To be honest, the fault lies with us. We need to value our own self-respect,”.

It may be mentioned here that in an interview, Javed Akhtar supported the ban on Pakistani artists, claiming that Pakistan has never valued Indian artists despite the fact that legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Ghulam Ali and others were widely appreciated in India.

