China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam incident

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong says China would always support Pakistan for peace, stability in South Asia

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2025) Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Thursday emphasized that his country would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire to secure peace and stability in South Asia.

The Chinese ambassador made these remarks while talking to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting held at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad just few days after Pahalgam incident in Occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked China for its strong and steadfast support to Pakistan, in the prevailing situation in South Asia.

The PM conveyed his warm good wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

While recalling the recent telephonic conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Shehbaz Sharif thanked China for understanding Pakistan's principled position vis-à-vis India's actions since April 22, 2025.

The PM also thanked China for its endorsement of his sincere offer to conduct a credible, neutral and transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He said that India's belligerent actions can distract Pakistan from its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts against ISKP, TTP and BLA, who are operating from inside Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister said India's decision to weaponize water is extremely regrettable especially as there is no provision for either party to walk away unilaterally from its commitments under the Indus Waters Treaty.