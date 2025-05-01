China Expresses Support For Pakistan Amid Tensions With India After Pahalgam Incident
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2025 | 08:13 PM
Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong says China would always support Pakistan for peace, stability in South Asia
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2025) Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Thursday emphasized that his country would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire to secure peace and stability in South Asia.
The Chinese ambassador made these remarks while talking to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting held at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad just few days after Pahalgam incident in Occupied Kashmir
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked China for its strong and steadfast support to Pakistan, in the prevailing situation in South Asia.
The PM conveyed his warm good wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
While recalling the recent telephonic conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Shehbaz Sharif thanked China for understanding Pakistan's principled position vis-à-vis India's actions since April 22, 2025.
The PM also thanked China for its endorsement of his sincere offer to conduct a credible, neutral and transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.
Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
He said that India's belligerent actions can distract Pakistan from its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts against ISKP, TTP and BLA, who are operating from inside Afghanistan.
The Prime Minister said India's decision to weaponize water is extremely regrettable especially as there is no provision for either party to walk away unilaterally from its commitments under the Indus Waters Treaty.
Recent Stories
More Stories From Pakistan
-
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam incident1 minute ago
-
AJK observes May Day with renewed resolve for Labor rights5 minutes ago
-
SG PPP asks workers to shun internal rifts, strengthen party5 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti reviews measures for implementation of provincial action plan5 minutes ago
-
FCCI demands modernization of labor welfare institutions to empower workers5 minutes ago
-
Labours honoured on International Labour Day5 minutes ago
-
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS8 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united to thawart any aggression; AJK PM15 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar appreciates PBA's ban on broadcast of Indian songs15 minutes ago
-
No compromise to be made on dignity, sovereignty of country: Ali Mardan25 minutes ago
-
BBC exposes Indian lies following Pahalgam false flag attack45 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt, WFP agree to enhance Child & Maternal Health, launch Rs578m School Meals Pilot project ..45 minutes ago