PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2025 | 07:22 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 01st, 2025) Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators are all set to lock horns in the 21st match of Pakistan Super League-X (PSL X) on Thursday (today).

The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman (all platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz (both emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell (all platinum), Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Kusal Perera (all diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan (all gold), David Wiese, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq and Rishad Hossain (all silver), Momin Qamar and Momin Azab (both emerging), Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza and Tom Curran

