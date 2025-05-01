PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 delivers another thriller as Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators fight for the top positions at the points table. The PSL 10 Match 21 between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators is at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, May 1, at 8 PM PST.

Will Lahore's championship pedigree shine through? Or will Quetta's fighting spirit strengthen their playoff position? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 21, Lahore Qalandars vs. Quetta Gladiators.

Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Lahore Qalandars vs. Quetta Gladiators

Look at Lahore Qalandars' performance against Quetta Gladiators in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Lahore Qalandars played 18 matches against Quetta Gladiators, and both teams won nine. So, both are the favourites to win the 21st match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 94 PSL matches from PSL Season 1 to the last season and won 40 out of these 94 matches, with a 42.55% win percentage. Despite their poor performance in earlier PSL seasons, they have performed well recently and have won the PSL championship twice. We hope Lahore Qalandars will continue playing good cricket and be the top team again this season.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators played 92 PSL matches from PSL Season 1 to the most recent season and won 44 of these matches, with a 47.82% win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 04, and are fighting hard for it again this time.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10

Qalandars played their second match in PSL 10 against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 219 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators were all out in the 17th over, and Qalandars won the match by 79 runs.

Let’s review how Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the tournament opener of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Lahore Qalandars faced Karachi Kings in their third match in PSL 10. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Lahore Qalandars faced Multan Sultans in their 4th match of PSL 10. Multan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 228 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In the second half, Sultans restricted Qalandars to 195 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the 20 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by 33 runs.

The 5th match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the last over, scoring 129 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 20 balls left.

Lahore Qalandars played their 6th match of PSL 10 against Multan Sultans. Lahore Qalandars won the toss this time and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Lahore Qalandars chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by five wickets with six balls left.

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United again in their 7th match of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars scored 209 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. United was all out in the 17th over, scoring 121 runs. Lahore won the match by 88 runs.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of PSL 10. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Karachi Kings in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.

The 4th match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 was against Karachi Kings. Karachi won the toss again but decided to bowl first this time. Gladiators were all out in the last over, scoring 142 runs. However, the restricted Karachi Kings to 137 runs at the end of 20 overs, winning the match by five runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi again in their fifth match of the season. Peshawar Zalmi again won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 178 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 114 runs. Gladiators won the match by 64 runs.

The 6th match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 was against Multan Sultans. Gladiatros won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans were all out in the 17th over, scoring 89 runs. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in the 7th over, winning the match by 10 wickets with 79 balls left.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Points Table

Lahore Qalandars have played seven matches this season, winning against Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings and losing against Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans. The Net Run Rate of Lahore Qalandars is currently +1.110 and is in 2nd place on the PSL 10 Points table with 8 points.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Points Table

Quetta Gladiators have played six matches this season; they won against Peshawar Zalmi twice and once against Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, but lost to Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. Their Net Run Rate is currently +1.034, and they are in 3rd place on the PSL 10 points table with 8 points.

PSL 10 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

The following is the list of Lahore Qalandars' and Quetta Gladiators' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 21.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

The Lahore Qalandars' playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 21 will include the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) Fakhar Zaman Daryl Mitchel Haris Rauf Kusal Perera Sikandar Raza Abdullah Shafique Jahandad Khan Zaman Khan Asif Afridi Asif Ali David Wiese Muhammad Akhlaq Rishad Hossain Mohammad Azab Momin Qamar Mohammad Naeem Sam Billings Salman Ali Mirza Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Asif Ali

Mohammad Naeem

Kusal Perera

Muhammad Akhlaq

Sam Billings

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Azab

Momin Qamar

Salman Ali Mirza

Asif Afridi

Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Daryl Mitchel

David Wiese

Jahandad Khan

Rishad Hossain

Sikandar Raza

Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Wicketkeeper

Kusal Perera, Muhammad Akhlaq, or Sam Billings will be the wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 10.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

The playing 11 for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025 Match 21 will include the following players.

Saud Shakeel (C) Faheem Ashraf Finn Allen Mark Chapman Abrar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Rilee Rossouw Akeal Hosein Mohammad Wasim Jr. Haseebullah Khawaja Nafay Kyle Jamieson Khurram Shahzad Usman Tariq Mohammad Zeeshan Hasan Nawaz Danish Aziz Kusal Mendis Sean Abbott Shoaib Malik Ali Majid

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Batters

Batters for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Finn Allen

Hasan Nawaz

Khawaja Nafay

Mark Chapman

Rilee Rossouw

Saud Shakeel

Haseebullah

Kusal Mendis

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Match 21 will be among the following players.

Abrar Ahmed

Akeal Hosein

Ali Majid

Kyle Jamieson

Khurram Shahzad

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Mohammad Zeeshan

Sean Abbott

Quetta Gladiators 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 Match 21 will include the following players.

Faheem Ashraf

Danish Aziz

Shoaib Malik

Usman Tariq

Quetta Gladiators 2025 Wicketkeepers

Haseebullah or Kusal Mendis will be the wicketkeepers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 10.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Lahore Qalandars is the favorite team to win PSL 10 Match 21. However, Quetta Gladiators are playing well this season. We predict that Lahore Qalandars will win the 21st match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 21, Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators' live score at 8 PM PST on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.