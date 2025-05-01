Open Menu

Ushna Shah Responds To Indian Govt’s Childish, Ridiculous Move In Witty Manner

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2025 | 07:02 PM

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

Actress sarcastically addresses PM Modi, says “my world has fallen apart, Modi Ji, what have you done?,”

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2025) After Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others, Ushna Shah, known for her sense of humor, responded to the Indian government's childish and ridiculous move in a witty manner.

Sarcastically, Ushna Shah wrote: “My world has fallen apart, Modi Ji, what have you done?,”.

The actress also used broken heart and crying emojis.

Her humorous jab was well received on social media. One user commented, “If only Modi could understand this sarcasm,”.

Another user wrote, “Those you are trying to reason with lack sense — if they had any, they would never take such absurd actions,”.

After the Modi government placed baseless blame on Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, India is now facing widespread criticism due to its childish actions.

India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked the social media accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and artists within the country.

It may be mentioned here that the social media accounts of many artists including Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ali Zafar have been blocked in India.

Earlier, the Modi government had also blocked the social media accounts of popular Pakistani cricketers in India.

To recall, in the tourist area of Pahalgam in occupied Kashmir, unidentified gunmen opened fire, killing more than two dozen tourists.

The Modi government tried to pin the blame on Pakistan without any evidence — a move that failed miserably. Even the Indian public is unwilling to believe Modi’s fabricated stories.

To cover up the embarrassment and backlash, the Modi government has resorted to such laughable actions, which have only led to further ridicule.

