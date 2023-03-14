HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

(@Abdulla99267510)

Roshan Mahanama, former member of the ICC’s elite panel of match referees, will lead the Playing Control Team for the four matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2023) Pakistan cricket board on Tuesday announced umpire and match referee appointments for the three Playoffs and Final of the HBL Pakistan Super League 8, which will be played from 15-19 March at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Roshan Mahanama, former member of the ICC’s elite panel of match referees, will lead the Playing Control Team for the four matches. Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar will be the on-field umpires for the 15 March Qualifier between table-toppers and defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, while Asif Yaqoob will be the third umpire and Faisal Afridi the fourth umpire.

The 16 March Eliminator 1 involving Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will see Ahsan Raza and Faisal Afridi as the on-field umpires with Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz as the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

Martin Saggers and Ahsan Raza will perform on-field umpire responsibilities in the 17 March Eliminator 2 featuring the loser of 15 March match and 16 March fixture winner. Rashid Riaz will be the third umpire and Faisal Afridi the fourth umpire.

Rashid Riaz and Alex Wharf will take on the on-field umpire duties during the final on 19 March. Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.